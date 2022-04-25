Sergino Dest set to miss remainder of Barca's 2021-22 season after suffering hamstring injury

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

United States national team star Sergino Dest is set to miss the remainder of Barcelona's 2021-22 season after suffering a hamstring injury, according to Goal.com

Dest was named in Xavi's starting XI for Barca's latest La Liga outing against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but made a poor start to the game as he allowed Alvaro Garcia too much space to open the scoring with just seven minutes on the clock.

The 21-year-old was taken off at half-time and the Blaugrana went on to record their third successive home defeat - equalling a club record - but it has now been confirmed that his withdrawal was not a tactical move.