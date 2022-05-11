Seven Beauties musical fountain – great spot for relaxing and enjoying music by prominent world and Azerbaijani composers

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

The Seven Beauties Musical Fountain is located in the Baku Seaside National Park opposite the Government House.

The fountain was built by Baku City Executive Power and put into operation on December 24, 2018.

This magnificent fountain complex, which is the highlight of not only the boulevard, but the whole city was designed by the joint efforts of Italian, Canadian and American experts.

The music of prominent world and Azerbaijani composers sounds in the Fountain Complex.