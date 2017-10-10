    • / ECONOMY

    Seventh International Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2017 kicks off in Baku

    10.10.2017 [18:22]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    The Seventh International Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2017 has opened in Baku.

    This international forum brings together key managers and executives of well-known worldwide companies who discuss options for the development of the cargo industry and identify the most promising areas in the market. More than 200 delegates are attending the two day discussions about current trends and forecasts in rapidly changing business environment.

    Recently the footprint of Silk Way in main markets has been increased with more than 10 Boeing 747 all freighters does operate a true global network to more than 40 destinations week by week.

    During years 2016 and 2017 the strong partnership with Cargolux, SW Italy and Sky Gates Russia Airlines has enabled Silk Way to make a quantum leap in their own development.

