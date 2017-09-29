Several agreements signed on first day of BIHE 2017 exhibition

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The first day of the 23rd Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition, BIHE 2017 was marked by great success; a number of important contracts were signed with regard to the development of the pharmaceutical sector. Within the framework of the exhibition, Azerbaijan companies and Belarusian pharmaceutical plants RUE Belmedpreparaty (Belpharm) and Borisov Plant of Medical Supplies OJSC entered into five lucrative contracts for the supply of medicines with a total value of more than $7,000,000.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elsever Aghayev and Belarusian Health Minister Valery Malashko who was among the exhibition visitors and joined the opening ceremony. In his speech, Valery Malashko noted that Belarus was ready to participate in the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Azerbaijan. “At this point I can only say that it will be a joint venture. The Azerbaijan Investment Company will be a part of the project from Azerbaijani side,” said the Minister Malashko. In total, 8 pharmaceutical companies from Belarus took part in the BIHE 2017 exhibition.

During the first day of the event, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the participating company Hayat Pharm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment and development of the pharmaceutical industry. The MoU was signed jointly by Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov and General Director of Hayat Pharm Ramin Hajiyev. According to the Deputy Minister Niyazi Safarov, the MoU encourages the establishment of an Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and foster the export of these products, alongside the production of new types of pharmaceutical products and investment in research and development in this field. Note that Hayat Pharm, the first pharmaceutical company in Azerbaijan, is a joint project between Azerbaijan and Russia; R-Pharm participates in this project on the part of Russia. According to the plan, the plant will reach its full production capacity in 2020. “In total, the plant will be manufacturing 89 types of drugs and 58 internationally recognized generic medicines. The plant's total capacity will be 22.5 million packs or 500 million tablets and capsules,” said Deputy Minister Niyazi Safarov. The exhibition will continue its work until September 30.