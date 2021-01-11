Sevilla FC manager signs contract extension until 2024

Baku, January 11, AZERTAC

Sevilla FC and Julen Lopetegui have reached an agreement to extend the Basque manager's contract by two seasons, which ties him to the club until 30th June 2024, according to the club’s official website.

Julen Lopetegui arrived at Sevilla FC in the summer of 2019 as the focal point of Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, Monchi's new project, after he returned from Roma.

The Basque manager's contract was due to expire in June 2022. His successes in the last 19 months have been undeniable, and has the highest win percentage of any Sevilla FC manager.