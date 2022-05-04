Shah Jahan Mosque – central mosque for city of Thatta in southern Pakistan

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Regarded as the world’s largest mosque, with 93 domes, the Shah Jahan Mosque in Pakistani town of Thatta is a common visiting spot especially for those having gone to the nearby Makli Hill.

It has been on the tentative UNESCO World Heritage list since 1993.

All 93 domes are white, which give an exceptional view of the building from afar.

Due to its size and number of domes, it is famed for its acoustics and the echoes that the internal shapes create. This allowed for increased numbers of people to attend prayers, and when speaking above a certain decibel, one can be heard throughout the mosque.

Intricate Iranian style geometric designs can be seen throughout the structure, and the red bricks and blue mosaics create a stunning contrast.

The mosque, a heavy brick structure of simple construction built upon a stone plinth, with heavy square pillars and massive walls, is centered around a courtyard 169' X 97'. The prayer chamber is of a similar size.

Both are covered by large domes. On the north and south two aisled galleries open by means of arcades onto the courtyard. Ninety three domes cover the entire structure, and are probably the cause of a remarkable echo, which enables the prayers in front of the Mibrab to be heard in any part of the building.

The mosque contains the most elaborate display of tile-work in the Indo-Pakistan sub-continent. The two main chambers, in particular, are entirely covered with them. Their domes have been exquisitely laid with a mosaic of radiating blue and white tiles. Stylish floral patterns, akin the seventeenth century Kashi work of Iran, decorate the spandrels of the main arches and elsewhere geometrical designs on square tiles are disposed in a series of panels.