  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Shahbuz State Nature Reserve – a natural landscape rich in fauna and flora

    21.05.2022 [15:06]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Established on July 16, 2003 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Shahbuz State Natural Reserve is very rich in terms of flora.

    More than 2000 species of higher plants can be found here.

    Diversity of relief, vegetation and land cover in the reserve allows allocating a number of areas of natural landscape here.

    85% of the area is covered with oak, 5% of the juniper, heavy aromatic juniper, Araz oak, hawthorn - 7% and the remaining 3% of the apple, plum, eastern oak, vein, pear, bitter almond and etc. There are many decoration plants in the territory of the reserve.

    From them endemic species of iris, pretty, colorful and fragrant variety of tulips, aromatic species of wild carnation, mountain tulips and others can be found in the mountains and the eastern lowland areas. The region also is rich in medicinal plants.

    Landscape and the physical and geographical features of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has played an important role in the formation of the modern fauna of the reserve.

    Thus, from 366 bird species of birds registered in Azerbaijan more than half 217 of them settled in the territory of the Autonomous Republic.

    From these birds European Tuvuy partridge, singing Silvia, a partridge, oriole, nightingale, wood cock, hop-hop and others were settled in Shahbuz State Natural Reserve.

    In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 12 species of animals of prey were spread. From these animals, the brown bear, wolf, fox, wild cat, forest mouse, badger, wild boar, lynx and many animals can be found in the reserve. Rodent mammals are also found in the area of reserve. A small Arab rabbit, rats, and few species of mouse are also found in the area.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Shahbuz State Nature Reserve – a natural landscape rich in fauna and flora
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2022 [15:25]
    Red-eyed tree frog - an iconic rainforest amphibian using vivid peepers to shock predators
    21.05.2022 [14:13]
    Lammergeier - a near threatened eagle-like vulture with a habit of dropping its victims from heights
    21.05.2022 [12:59]
    Alien stone in Egyptian desert came from rare supernova, scientists say
    20.05.2022 [22:18]
    Azerbaijan State Security Service arrests person involved in illegal armed groups abroad
    Shahbuz State Nature Reserve – a natural landscape rich in fauna and flora