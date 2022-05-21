Shahbuz State Nature Reserve – a natural landscape rich in fauna and flora

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Established on July 16, 2003 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Shahbuz State Natural Reserve is very rich in terms of flora.

More than 2000 species of higher plants can be found here.

Diversity of relief, vegetation and land cover in the reserve allows allocating a number of areas of natural landscape here.

85% of the area is covered with oak, 5% of the juniper, heavy aromatic juniper, Araz oak, hawthorn - 7% and the remaining 3% of the apple, plum, eastern oak, vein, pear, bitter almond and etc. There are many decoration plants in the territory of the reserve.

From them endemic species of iris, pretty, colorful and fragrant variety of tulips, aromatic species of wild carnation, mountain tulips and others can be found in the mountains and the eastern lowland areas. The region also is rich in medicinal plants.

Landscape and the physical and geographical features of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has played an important role in the formation of the modern fauna of the reserve.

Thus, from 366 bird species of birds registered in Azerbaijan more than half 217 of them settled in the territory of the Autonomous Republic.

From these birds European Tuvuy partridge, singing Silvia, a partridge, oriole, nightingale, wood cock, hop-hop and others were settled in Shahbuz State Natural Reserve.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 12 species of animals of prey were spread. From these animals, the brown bear, wolf, fox, wild cat, forest mouse, badger, wild boar, lynx and many animals can be found in the reserve. Rodent mammals are also found in the area of reserve. A small Arab rabbit, rats, and few species of mouse are also found in the area.