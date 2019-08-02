Shahdeniz produced 8.4 billion standard cm of gas in 1H 2019

    • / ECONOMY

    In the first half, the field produced around 8.4 billion standard cubic metres (bscm) of gas and about 2 million tonnes (14.4 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms, BP Azerbaijan has told AZERTAC.

    The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently over 56 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or more than 20 bcma.

    Production from Shah Deniz Bravo has been ramping up since the first gas delivery at the end of last July.

    During the first half of the year, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide deliveries of gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC and SOCAR), Turkey (to BOTAS) and to BTC Company in multiple locations.

    In the first half of 2019, Shah Deniz spent around $376 million in operating expenditure and $555 million in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project.

    Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).

