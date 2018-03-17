Shahriyar Mammadyarov beats Vladimir Kramnik at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament
17.03.2018 [16:23]
Baku, March 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov have defeated Russian Vladimir Kramnik in the sixth round of the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany increasing his points to 4.
Mammadyarov shares 1-2 place with Italian Fabiano Caruana.
