    Shahriyar Mammadyarov beats Vladimir Kramnik at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament

    17.03.2018 [16:23]

    Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov have defeated Russian Vladimir Kramnik in the sixth round of the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany increasing his points to 4.

    Mammadyarov shares 1-2 place with Italian Fabiano Caruana.

