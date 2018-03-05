Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks second at Tal Memorial 2018

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has finished second at the Tal Memorial 2018 in Moscow, Russia. Indian Viswanathan Anand claimed the title of the tournament, while Russian Sergey Karjakin ranked third.

