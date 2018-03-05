Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks second at Tal Memorial 2018
AzerTAg.az
05.03.2018 [19:02]
Baku, March 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has finished second at the Tal Memorial 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Indian Viswanathan Anand claimed the title of the tournament, while Russian Sergey Karjakin ranked third.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.03.2018 [19:55]
05.03.2018 [17:31]
05.03.2018 [16:24]
05.03.2018 [11:20]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
05.03.2018 [21:03]
05.03.2018 [16:48]
05.03.2018 [16:24]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
05.03.2018 [17:33]
05.03.2018 [16:14]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
01.03.2018 [11:04]
26.02.2018 [10:57]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note