Shahriyar Mammadyarov wins Titled Tuesday tournament
25.12.2020 [16:37]
Baku, December 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has become the winner of December 22 Titled Tuesday tournament. On the way to victory, Mammadyarov edged out Indian Raunak Sadhwani, his fellow countryman Eltaj Safarli and Ukrainian Alexander Zubov on tiebreak.
The 11-round Swiss tournament, with a 3+1 time control, brought together a total of 766 chess players.
Raunak Sadhwani ranked second followed by Eltaj Safarli.
