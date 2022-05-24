Shamakhi elected as tourism capital of Turkic world
24.05.2022 [19:48]
Baku, May 24, AZERTAC
Shamakhi has been elected as the tourism capital of the Turkic world for 2022.
The decision was adopted at the 7th meeting of tourism ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, and at the 17th meeting of the working group on tourism.
