Shanghai's metro services completely suspended

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

Shanghai's metro authority announced on Tuesday that Metro Line 6 and Line 16, both of which are in Pudong district, were suspended starting at 1 pm, according to China Daily.

The suspension means that none of the city's metro and subway lines are operating.

This is the first time Shanghai's metro network has been entirely suspended from service, according to local news outlet.

Latest official data shows that Shanghai has a metro network spanning 831 km — the longest in the world — and 508 stations.