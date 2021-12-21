Shanghai Cooperation Organization commends AZERTAC news agency for effective media coverage of its activities

Beijing, December 21, AZERTAC

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has commended Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) for providing effective media coverage of its activities as the news agency was awarded the SCO Certificate of Appreciation.

AZERTAC has received the certificate for its active involvement in promoting the SCO’s activities, its adequate image, as well as covering the activities of the SCO secretariat in the global media arena.

SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov presented the certificates to AZERTAC, Russian TASS, Chinese Xinhua news agencies, as well as China Central Television (CCTV), Jenmin Jibao, China Daily, Jenmin Huabao newspapers, and Voice of Diplomacy publication during the event held at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing.

Speaking at the event, Vladimir Norov highlighted the activities of the SCO in 2019-2021, during the period he served as Secretary-General, and expressed his gratitude to the media outlets and journalists for keeping under constant focus the organization’s activities.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai in 2001 by six countries-China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The main objectives of the SCO are to strengthen relations among member states; promote cooperation in political affairs, economics and trade, scientific-technical, cultural, and educational spheres as well as in energy, transportation, tourism, and environmental protection; safeguard regional peace, security, and stability; and create a democratic, equitable international political and economic order.

Azerbaijan was granted the status of a dialogue partner at the Ufa summit in 2015. According to the Memorandum signed in 2016 in Beijing, Azerbaijan and the SCO agreed to cooperate in the various areas of mutual interest such as strengthening regional security and stability; fighting against terrorism, extremism and separatism and etc.

AZERTAC also attended the first Media Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in 2018 in Beijing.

Shahin Jafarov

Special Correspondent