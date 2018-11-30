Sheki, Varazdin city of Croatia sign cooperation charter

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Sheki and the Croatian city of Varazdin have signed a charter on friendship and cooperation. The document was signed by the head of Sheki City Executive Authority Elkhan Usubov, who is visiting Croatia, and Varazdin Mayor Ivan Cehok.

At the signing ceremony, both Usubov and Cehok expressed their confidence that the agreement will contribute to strengthening cooperation and friendly ties between the two cities.

Usubov highlighted the history, tourism and industrial potential of Sheki region. Mayor Cehok expressed that the newly-established charter of friendship and cooperation would play an important role in building humanitarian, economic and touristic ties among the residents of the two cities.

The head of Sheki City Executive Authority invited the Mayor of Varazdin city to visit Sheki region.

As a part of the visit, Azerbaijani delegation visited the Varazdin branch of the University of Zagreb and got acquainted with the sights of the city.

Azerbaijan’s Sheki district has signed friendship charters with 8 cities so far.