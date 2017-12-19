    • / WORLD

    Siberian plane crash death toll rises to four

    19.12.2017 [16:35]

    Moscow, December 19, AZERTAC

    The death toll from a plane crash that occurred at the airport of the city of Naryan-Mar, the Nenets Region, has risen to four, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement, according to TASS.

    "According to preliminary reports, four out of the 13 people onboard died and others suffered injuries," the statement reads.

    Sources in the district hospital told TASS that 11 injured people were in serious condition.

    "A total of 11 people have been admitted to the hospital, they are all in serious condition and are receiving the necessary treatment," the sources noted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Siberian plane crash death toll rises to four
