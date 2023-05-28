  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin VIDEO

    28.05.2023 [16:24]

    Lachin, May 28, AZERTAC

    The signs at the intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets have been unveiled in the city of Lachin.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the unveiling ceremony.

    The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the streets.

    Khosrov bey Sultanov Street is 1,329 meters in length and 12 meters in width, while Zangazur Street 2,142 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

    The head of state unveiled the street name signs.

    After getting acquainted with the street, President Ilham Aliyev viewed the cottages built in the city of Lachin.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2023 [23:08]
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan
    28.05.2023 [21:55]
    Release of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    28.05.2023 [19:13]
    East Caucasian turs, falcons were released into the wild, different species of fish into Hakari river VIDEO
    28.05.2023 [18:02]
    Foundation stone was laid for Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in Lachin VIDEO
    Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin VIDEO Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin VIDEO Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin VIDEO Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin VIDEO