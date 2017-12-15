    • / ECONOMY

    Silk Way West Airlines carries out charter cargo flight between Azerbaijan and Brazil

    15.12.2017 [18:32]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's cargo airline Silk Way West Airlines carried out the first direct flight from Baku to Sao Paulo, Brazil. A 15-hour flight from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Viracopos International Airport on the modern Boeing 747-8F aircraft became the longest one in the history of the airline.

    A cargo in the amount of 36 tons was dispatched from the People's Republic of China to car manufacturing company in Brazil.

    Silk Way West Airlines started its activity on June 19, 2012, since the date of issuance of the Operator Certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan. Currently, Silk Way West Airlines fleet consists of Boeing 747-8F and Boeing 747-400F aircrafts.

    Silk Way West Airlines operates regular flights to various regions of the world – Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, using the Heydar Aliyev International Airport as a transit hub, connecting the continents with one another.

