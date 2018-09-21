    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Silk Way West Airlines opens new flight from Baku to Tianjin

    21.09.2018 [19:30]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani cargo air carrier Silk Way West Airlines opens a new flight from Baku to major Chinese city of Tianjin.

    The Airline will carry out a new flight to Tianjin twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays. This route will connect the airline’s global hub in Baku with one of the leading industrial centers in Northern China.

    “With this service we will close the strategic gap in offering as well full freighter services to booming Northern China. We have noticed a strong demand East and West bound with automotive and aerospace related goods”, Wolfgang Meier, President of SWW is been quoted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Silk Way West Airlines opens new flight from Baku to Tianjin
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [12:13]
    Buta Airways replenishes its fleet with new Embraer E-190
    17.09.2018 [19:44]
    Silk Way West Airlines increases flights to Chinese city of Zhengzhou
    17.09.2018 [15:49]
    AZAL will resume flights to Geneva
    13.09.2018 [16:03]
    Azerbaijan proves its status as region's leader in passenger and cargo air transportation
    Silk Way West Airlines opens new flight from Baku to Tianjin