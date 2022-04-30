Silva signs contract extension at Real Sociedad

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Sociedad, according to the official website of FIFA.

The veteran playmaker arrived in San Sebastian on a free transfer in August 2020 after leaving Manchester City, where he won 11 major titles – including four Premier League crowns.

In April of last year, Silva helped La Real overcome local rivals Athletic Bilbao in the delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey final and lift their first piece of major silverware since 1987.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but the 36-year-old FIFA World Cup winner has signed on for another campaign with the club.

"I'm very happy. The truth is that I've been here for two very good years. Let's hope it ends up like last year with us getting into Europe," Silva said in a club interview.

"We are playing great games and it's good to continue for another year. Before signing I knew the team was playing well and I was playing good football.

"It is good the club is growing and being there every year to fight for Europe."

Silva has scored three goals and supplied eight assists in 56 games across all competitions for La Real, with injuries limiting his playing time.

La Real sit sixth in LaLiga, six points adrift of the top four with five games remaining.

A statement from La Real said: "He is necessary both on the field and in the dressing room and a role model for the younger players.

"David Silva will continue to wear the txuri urdin colours that suit him so well. His control, dribbling, vision and assists will continue to amaze the Real Sociedad family.

"His football and magic will continue for at least one more season."