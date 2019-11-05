Sir Lindsay Hoyle elected Speaker of House of Commons

Baku, November 5, AZERTAC

Labour MP and deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been elected by MPs as the new Commons Speaker, after John Bercow stepped down, according to BBC.

After winning the final round of voting against Chris Bryant, Sir Lindsay was dragged to the chair by MPs, where he pledged to be a "neutral" Speaker.

The Speaker keeps order in Commons debates and calls MPs to speak.

Speakers must be politically impartial, which means Sir Lindsay will be required to resign from the Labour Party in order to carry out his role.

Mr Bercow stood down last week after an eventful and frequently controversial decade in the Speaker's chair. His resignation as MP for Buckingham was officially confirmed on Monday.

Seven candidates were originally in the running to succeed Mr Bercow, including former minister and deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman and former Labour minister Meg Hillier.

In the fourth and final round of voting, Sir Lindsay - who has been Mr Bercow's senior deputy for years - received 325 votes to Labour MP Chris Bryant's 213.