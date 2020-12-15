  • HOMEPAGE
    Sivasspor draw goalless with Antalyaspor

    15.12.2020 [11:11]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Demir Grup Sivasspor on Monday had a goalless draw with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the closing game of the Turkish Super Lig match day 12, according to Anadolu Agency.

    With neither team able to break the deadlock in the 90th minute, the game ended 0-0 at Sivas' Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.

    With the draw, Sivasspor remained in the number 16 spot with 11 points, while Antalyaspor slipped to 15th place with 14 points.

    With 26 points, Aytemiz Alanyaspor remained on top of the Super Lig. Galatasaray are in second place with 23 points, followed by Fenerbahce with the same points.

