    Six Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, Mexican president says

    05.08.2019 [10:30]

    Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

    The number of Mexicans killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas has risen to six, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, adding that seven other Mexican citizens were injured in the attack that killed a total of 20 people, according to Reuters.

    “We lament these acts and we affirm our conviction that social problems should not be resolved with use of force and incitement of hatred,” he said at a public event.

