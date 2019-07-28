Six terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

Turkish forces "neutralized" at least six terrorists in the southeast of the country, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Provincial gendarmerie forces held anti-terror operations with air support against the armed terrorists on Mount Judi in Sirnak province and Mount Tendurek in Agri province, according to the ministry.

Four terrorists were "neutralized" on Mount Tendurek and the other two were "neutralized" on Mount Judi, it said, adding operations are ongoing in the region.