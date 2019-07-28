    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Six terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

    28.07.2019 [12:22]

    Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

    Turkish forces "neutralized" at least six terrorists in the southeast of the country, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Provincial gendarmerie forces held anti-terror operations with air support against the armed terrorists on Mount Judi in Sirnak province and Mount Tendurek in Agri province, according to the ministry.

    Four terrorists were "neutralized" on Mount Tendurek and the other two were "neutralized" on Mount Judi, it said, adding operations are ongoing in the region.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Six terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [18:04]
    Flood death toll reaches 114 in Bangladesh in 17 days
    27.07.2019 [16:22]
    Lithuania's new chief of defense inaugurated
    27.07.2019 [14:44]
    Eight killed in quake, aftershocks in Philippines, 60 injured
    27.07.2019 [10:36]
    Turkey neutralizes terrorist behind killing of diplomat
    Six terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey