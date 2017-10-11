    • / CULTURE

    Sixth international exhibition "From waste to art" opens in Baku

    11.10.2017 [12:14]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    The 6th International 'From Waste to Art' exhibition kicked off at the State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve 'Gala' with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the “Tamiz Shahar” (Clean City) Open Joint Stock Company, the Historical-Ethnographic Reserve of Icherisher and “Q Gallery”.

    Primary objective of the exhibition, in which various samples of art made of domestic waste were presented, was to cultivate in population the necessity of keeping the environment clean, propagate careful approach of the planet’s environment, divert people from squandering, and make them refrain from throwing useless items into waste bins without thinking once more.

    Works of 25 artists from 9 countries are presented at the exhibition. Along with Azerbaijan, the works of the U.S., Australian, the UK, Dutch, Spanish, Turkish, Czech, Cuban, Columbian and Japanese art masters were exhibited.

