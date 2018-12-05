Slovakia expels Russian diplomat, says Prime Minister

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

Slovakia has expelled a Russian diplomat, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told reporters on Wednesday, according to TASS.

"Based on data provided by military intelligence, the diplomat, who worked for the mission’s military attache, was expelled on November 22, 2018. He was declared persona non grata for engaging in intelligence activities against Slovakia and NATO," Pellegrini stated.

The Russian diplomat left Slovakia within 48 hours after having been declared persona non grata.

"We have established standard relations with Russia," the Prime Minister added, pointing out that Slovakia strictly abides by its commitments to NATO and the EU.

The Russian Embassy declined to comment on Pellegrini’s statements.

"The Embassy doesn’t comment on this information," Vladislav Kulikov, a spokesman for the Russian mission in Slovakia, told TASS.