Slovenia and Austria exchange social security data, first in EU

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

Slovenia and Austria are the first EU countries to have started exchanging social security data as part of the Electronic Exchange of Social Security Information (EESSI) IT system, which provides European social security institutions with comprehensive electronic exchanges and thus speeds up procedures, STA reports.

Slovenia's ZZZS health insurance institute and the Main Association of Austrian Social Security Institutions have been cooperating in setting up the electronic exchange since the beginning of 2018.

The cross-border EESSI project aims to speed up and simplify administrative procedures as well as facilitate faster calculation and payment of social benefits. The IT system will also enhance data protection, said the ZZZS.

The institute expects to exchange more than 80,000 electronic documents with other countries per year, including some 30,000 with Austria.

In January the ZZZS started exchanging with Austria information pertaining to the sector of drawing up legislation, while at the beginning of July it launched a data exchange including in sectors dealing with work accidents and occupational diseases as well as compensation recovery.

The EESSI system assists EU social security institutions as well as those in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.