    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Slovenia and Austria exchange social security data, first in EU

    26.07.2019 [16:05]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Slovenia and Austria are the first EU countries to have started exchanging social security data as part of the Electronic Exchange of Social Security Information (EESSI) IT system, which provides European social security institutions with comprehensive electronic exchanges and thus speeds up procedures, STA reports.

    Slovenia's ZZZS health insurance institute and the Main Association of Austrian Social Security Institutions have been cooperating in setting up the electronic exchange since the beginning of 2018.

    The cross-border EESSI project aims to speed up and simplify administrative procedures as well as facilitate faster calculation and payment of social benefits. The IT system will also enhance data protection, said the ZZZS.

    The institute expects to exchange more than 80,000 electronic documents with other countries per year, including some 30,000 with Austria.

    In January the ZZZS started exchanging with Austria information pertaining to the sector of drawing up legislation, while at the beginning of July it launched a data exchange including in sectors dealing with work accidents and occupational diseases as well as compensation recovery.

    The EESSI system assists EU social security institutions as well as those in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Slovenia and Austria exchange social security data, first in EU
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.07.2019 [12:22]
    Six terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
    27.07.2019 [18:04]
    Flood death toll reaches 114 in Bangladesh in 17 days
    27.07.2019 [16:22]
    Lithuania's new chief of defense inaugurated
    27.07.2019 [14:44]
    Eight killed in quake, aftershocks in Philippines, 60 injured
    Slovenia and Austria exchange social security data, first in EU