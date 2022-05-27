  • HOMEPAGE
    Slovenia registers first monkeypox cases

    27.05.2022 [10:52]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Slovenia’s health authorities have confirmed the Alpine country’s first case of monkeypox infection in a traveller who had returned from the Canary Islands in Spain, according to Aljazeera.

    The man was not admitted to a hospital because he was infected by a mild version of the West African strain of the viral disease, Mario Fafangel, the head of the national Centre for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference on Tuesday.

    Fafangel said he believed the chain of transmission in Slovenia would be stopped quickly, adding that people who have been in contact with an infected person should be on alert for the next 21 days.

    There was no need for the wider population to get vaccinated, he added, except for those handling the virus in laboratories.

