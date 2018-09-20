    • / ECONOMY

    Small and medium business houses to be created in Azerbaijan

    20.09.2018 [13:27]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    “Small and medium business houses will be created in Azerbaijan,” said Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development Orkhan Mammadov at the 7th Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.

    He noted that the business houses will provide support to entrepreneurs. “The houses will offer services through an electronic platform. The business houses will be recognized as an innovative brand,” Mammadov added.

