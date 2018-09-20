Baku, September 21, AZERTAC “Small and medium business houses will be created in Azerbaijan,” said Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development Orkhan Mammadov at the 7th Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018. He noted that the business houses will provide support to entrepreneurs. “The houses will offer services through an electronic platform. The business houses will be recognized as an innovative brand,” Mammadov added.

AZERTAG.AZ : Small and medium business houses to be created in Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter