  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army

    08.04.2020 [16:00]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    According to the Combat Training Plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the training of snipers is being checked to improve the combat skills of military personnel, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    Sniper groups make marches over long distances, take advantageous positions, carry out camouflage of positions and terrain reconnaissance, establish fake sniper positions, and also perform single and group firing at targets that are at various distances, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.04.2020 [10:35]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    07.04.2020 [15:00]
    Azerbaijan Air Force representatives visit Russian enterprises manufacturing combat aircraft
    07.04.2020 [14:05]
    Defense Ministry: Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers begins its activity in South Sudan
    07.04.2020 [11:04]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army