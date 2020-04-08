Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army
AzerTAg.az
08.04.2020 [16:00]
Baku, April 8, AZERTAC
According to the Combat Training Plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the training of snipers is being checked to improve the combat skills of military personnel, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
Sniper groups make marches over long distances, take advantageous positions, carry out camouflage of positions and terrain reconnaissance, establish fake sniper positions, and also perform single and group firing at targets that are at various distances, the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.04.2020 [15:00]
07.04.2020 [14:05]
MULTIMEDIA
08.04.2020 [13:38]
08.04.2020 [13:24]
08.04.2020 [16:00]
07.04.2020 [15:00]
08.04.2020 [11:42]
08.04.2020 [10:36]
07.04.2020 [12:42]
07.04.2020 [11:42]
02.04.2020 [12:03]
08.04.2020 [15:29]
01.04.2020 [11:28]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
03.04.2020 [15:33]
01.04.2020 [11:34]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
07.04.2020 [17:21]
07.04.2020 [15:40]
07.04.2020 [13:42]
06.04.2020 [17:05]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
06.04.2020 [23:40]
02.04.2020 [21:37]
02.04.2020 [12:47]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note