Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

According to the Combat Training Plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the training of snipers is being checked to improve the combat skills of military personnel, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

Sniper groups make marches over long distances, take advantageous positions, carry out camouflage of positions and terrain reconnaissance, establish fake sniper positions, and also perform single and group firing at targets that are at various distances, the ministry said.