Some 2,691 new viral cases, 153 fatalities over past 24 hours
Baku, July 8, AZERTAC
Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 153 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 12,084, according to IRNA.
Some 2,691 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,625 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.
She noted that a total of 248,379 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 209,463 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.
Some 3,309 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.
She added that 1,872,391 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
