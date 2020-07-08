  • HOMEPAGE
    Some 2,691 new viral cases, 153 fatalities over past 24 hours

    08.07.2020 [15:19]

    Baku, July 8, AZERTAC

    Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 153 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 12,084, according to IRNA.

    Some 2,691 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,625 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

    She noted that a total of 248,379 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 209,463 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

    Some 3,309 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that 1,872,391 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

