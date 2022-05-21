South Korea's Han Duck-soo tapped to return as prime minister for Yoon administration

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The transition committee of South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol named Han Duck-soo on Sunday to become prime minister in the new administration, restoring him to a role he last held more than a decade ago, according to Japan Times.

The 72-year-old Han has expertise in economics, trade and public affairs, and was prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from April 2007 to February 2008.

He spent more than 40 years in the public sector, including the customs agency, trade ministry and finance ministry. He also served as an ambassador to the United States.