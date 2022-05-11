South Korea's Yoon takes office, offers help to a denuclearized North

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

Yoon Suk Yeol was sworn in as South Korea's first conservative president in five years on Tuesday and offered to help North Korea with an "audacious" economic plan if it denuclearizes, as concerns mount over Pyongyang's increasing missile activities, according to Kyodo News.

"If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve the lives of its people," Yoon said in his inaugural address.

In the 16-minute speech delivered in the National Assembly compound after taking the oath of office, Yoon also emphasized dialogue with North Korea to peacefully resolve "threats" posed by it.