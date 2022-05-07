  • HOMEPAGE
    South Korean ethnographer: Seeing Shusha with my own eyes I realized how beautiful it is

    07.05.2022 [19:11]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    “The historical facts that I’ve heard about the Azerbaijani town of Shusha have deeply impressed me. Now that I have seen Shusha in real life, I am able to truly assess its beauty,” South Korean ethnographer, participant of the First Shusha International Culinary Festival Jung Park told AZERTAC.

    “Seeing that this city hosts various festivals and holidays is making me really happy. I am deeply fascinated by the amount of Azerbaijani dishes exhibited at the festival. Azerbaijani cuisine is really very colorful and unique,” he said.

