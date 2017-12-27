South Korean newspapers hail activities of ADA University

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

The South Korea-based newspapers The Korea Times and The Korea Post have published articles hailing the activities of Azerbaijan`s ADA University.

Headlined "Azerbaijan seeks to attract Korean students", and "Azerbaijan's most international university opens 2018 admission season", the articles highlight the university's history, its activity areas.

"The Embassy of Azerbaijan said that the country's international university, the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA), has begun enrolments for next year.

The ADA, founded in 2006, has signed an exchange programs agreement with Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). Fourteen students from HUFS have studied at the Azerbaijani institution as exchange students so far, according to the embassy.

Two Korean professors have been teaching at ADA's School of IT and Engineering," the article says.

"Students, faculty, staff and alumni from 46 nations, including Korea, call ADA home and contribute to the tapestry of an inclusive learning environment here.

The university, in the capital city Baku, has provided training to diplomats and civil servants under the country's ministry of foreign affairs. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees across its four schools, public and international affairs, business, education and IT and engineering, in English," the article says.

"Azerbaijan's funding for the education system has amounted to almost $20 billion over the past decade, according to the embassy.

"The first of its kind in the region, this 'green' and 'smart' campus houses intelligent facilities operated by renewable energy sources. "Multi-media centers, interactive classrooms and spacious teaching and social areas have been complemented this academic year by the introduction of the MyADA information system that uses a banner program to meet student needs and expectations for an efficient and transparent data access."

"The university also encourages international students to engage with the local community through outings, language immersion, social projects and more to address cultural, educational and civic growth."

"Since 2009, the university has offered a scholarship named after former foreign minister Alimardan Topchubashov, to bring international education and leadership training to students around the globe. The scholarship is open to all international undergraduate and graduate applicants who have been admitted to one of the university's degree-granting schools. The application deadline is April next year.

The fellowship is renewable every semester for the duration of studies when certain criteria are met, and covers tuition only. Recipients are expected to cover all other expenses, including housing, books, student fees and utilities," the article concludes.