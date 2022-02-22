  • HOMEPAGE
    SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites to space

    22.02.2022 [15:15]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched 46 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Monday, according to Xinhua.

    A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:44 a.m. Eastern Time from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

    Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

    Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

    This was the 11th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, said SpaceX.

    Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

