    Spain beat Italy 2-1 to advance to UEFA Nations League final

    07.10.2021 [10:31]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Spain on Wednesday beat 10-man Italy 2-1 to advance to the UEFA Nations League final, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Spanish right-winger Ferran Torres put his team ahead against Italy in minute 17 at Stadio San Siro in Milan. He scored one more goal for his nation, delivering a header into the bottom right corner in the 45th minute.

    Italy narrowed the gap to one with a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini in minute 83. Spain will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Belgium and France.

    Meanwhile, Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the 43rd minute.

    Italy suffered defeat for the first time since September 2018, ending its 37-game unbeaten streak.

