    Spain claims gold in men’s basketball

    27.07.2019 [20:50]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Spain claimed gold medals in men’s basketball at EYOF Baku 2019.

    In a final game, Spanish team beat Turkey 65-52.

    In a third place game, Serbia defeated France 75-57.

    In a fifth place game, Lithuania overcame Greece 86-76, while in seventh place game Azerbaijan beat Croatia 64-51.

