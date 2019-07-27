Spain claims gold in men’s basketball

Baku, July 27, AZERTAC Spain claimed gold medals in men’s basketball at EYOF Baku 2019. In a final game, Spanish team beat Turkey 65-52. In a third place game, Serbia defeated France 75-57. In a fifth place game, Lithuania overcame Greece 86-76, while in seventh place game Azerbaijan beat Croatia 64-51.

