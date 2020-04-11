Spanish basketball players unite and donate memorabilia for auction to help Red Cross

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Numerous basketball stars past and present are helping raise money for the Spanish Red Cross as it combats COVID-19 in the country, according to the official website of FIBA.

Two current players, Spain men's national team forward Javier Beiran and women's national team guard Marta Xargay, have made a big-hearted gesture by contributing to the Red Cross initiative "This Medal is Yours".

Each has donated medals, received last summer after winning titles for Spain, so they can be auctioned off to raise funds for the Red Cross.

Beiran was in the Spain team that captured the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China while Xargay won the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 in Serbia.

The son of Spain's 1984 Olympic basketball silver medalist Jose Manuel Beiran, Javier Beiran has seen the heart-wrenching images on television and the internet of his home city, Madrid, which has been at the center of the pandemic in the country.

More than 15,000 people in Spain have died and more than 150,000 people infected by COVID-19.