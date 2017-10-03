    • / POLITICS

    Speaker Asadov: Azerbaijan and Ukraine are strategic partners

    03.10.2017 [23:51]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan and Ukraine are strategic partners,” said speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov as he met with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

    Asadov emphasized that reciprocal visits of heads of state play crucial role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He also hailed the activity of working groups in parliaments of both countries.

    Klimkin underlined the high level of cooperation between the two countries. He said that both Ukraine and Azerbaijan have good potential for expanding cooperation and increasing the bilateral trade.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Speaker Asadov: Azerbaijan and Ukraine are strategic partners
