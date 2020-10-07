Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijani flag will wave in all our occupied territories

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s flag will wave in all our occupied territories, said Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at a session held today.

“Under leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our glorious Army continues its triumphal procession. The Azerbaijani army is liberating its lands occupied by Armenia one after another. As President Ilham Aliyev said, Azerbaijan will never allow the establishment of a second state on Azerbaijani soil.”

Noting that the fate of the Azerbaijani people is being decided on the battlefield, the Speaker of the Parliament said: “Our occupied villages and cities, including Jabrayil are being liberated from occupation. Armenia, which is terrified by the victories of our glorious Army, does not accept defeat and targets the civilian population, our territories located far beyond the line of contact.”