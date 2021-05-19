Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis meets with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation VIDEO

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to Italy, has met with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio.

Luigi Di Maio pointed out the high level of the Azerbaijani-Italian connections, praised the parliamentary diplomacy’s contribution to their growth, lauded the work done by the interparliamentary friendship groups and stressed the importance of mutual high-status interparliamentary visits. “Such visits made a positive input in the relations between the two countries,” Di Maio added.

According to the Italian Minister, the number of visits that the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation have in Rome indicated how many friends Italy does have in Azerbaijan.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova described development of the Azerbaijani-Italian connections as being in the interests of both states and referring to Italy as a friendly state and a strategic partner.

Speaker Gafarova said that there was a tremendous potential to tap to develop the mutual relations in every area and that the high standards set by the interaction between the Azerbaijani and Italian legislatures was a heartening sign. “The reciprocal visits make it possible to broaden those ties yet further,” Speaker Gafarova noted.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest to both sides during the meeting.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent