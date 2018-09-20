    • / POLITICS

    Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

    20.09.2018 [13:09]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva has arrived in Baku to attend a meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    She was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

