Baku, September 20, AZERTAC Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva has arrived in Baku to attend a meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. She was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

AZERTAG.AZ : Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter