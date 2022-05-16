Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA).

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish Speaker at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop was welcomed by First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of Turkiye-Azerbaijan interparliamentary working group Ahliman Amiraslanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and other officials.