Baku, September 20, AZERTAC Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Bosic has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

AZERTAG.AZ : Speaker of House of Representatives of Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives in Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter