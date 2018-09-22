Speaker of Indonesian Regional Representative Council arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku , September 22, AZERTAC Speaker of the Indonesian Regional Representative Council Oesman Sapta has arrived in Baku to attend centennial celebrations of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis Valeh Alasgarov and other officials.

