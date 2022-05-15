Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Uzbek Speaker at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The parliamentary delegation was met by First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Uzbekistan Eldar Ibrahimov, ambassadors of the two countries Huseyn Guliyev, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov and other officials.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation will hold a number of official meetings in Azerbaijan and participate in the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The visit will end on May 19.