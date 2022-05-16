Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis visits tomb of national leader and Alley of Martyrs

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov has visited the Alley of Honors to put a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Uzbek parliamentarians enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed of the redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.