    Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on official visit to Kazakhstan

    29.09.2021 [17:27]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has started an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    At the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the Azerbaijani delegation were welcomed by Deputy Chair of the Mazhilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament Balaim Kesebaeva, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serjan Abdikarimov and other officials.

    The Azerbaijani delegation visited the Embassy of the country in Kazakhstan and familiarized themselves with the conditions created for the staff and their activities. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov informed the visitors of the activities of the Embassy. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the Azerbaijani MPs put flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at the banner dedicated to September 27 – the Day of Remembrance on the premises of the diplomatic mission to commemorate the Azerbaijani martyrs.

    Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the embassy.

    The delegation then viewed the exhibits at the National Museum of Kazakhstan. The Speaker signed the Museum’s Guest book.

    The members of the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Nazarbayev University where they familiarized themselves with the conditions created for the teaching staff and were informed of the University.

