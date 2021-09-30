Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev

Nur-Sultan, September 30, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Kazakh capital of Nursultan as part of her official visit to the country.

First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he closely followed the developments taking place in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War both for the whole region and for the Turkic World, Nursultan Nazarbayev once again congratulated Azerbaijan on this victory. He shared his good memories of founder and architect of modern and independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highly appreciated creative work, arrangements, economic progress and successful reforms in various state-building areas in Azerbaijan over the past 30 years.

“The foreign political course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the steps to ensure peace and stability in the region and the opening of transport corridors under the new realities had greatly enhanced the international reputation of Azerbaijan,” First President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev mentioned.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova conveyed greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and highlighted the friendship between Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Kazakh President. Gafarova emphasized the undeniable services of these two great leaders in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust between the two nations.

Noting that each meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Nursultan Nazarbayev marked a special page in the history of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh relationship, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled with pleasure that President Ilham Aliyev decorated Nursultan Nazarbayev with the “Heydar Aliyev” Order during his official visit to Azerbaijan in 2017.

“The people of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan both had had to pass through difficult stages in their independence periods,” Speaker Gafarova said, adding that next year will mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the significant role of the inter-parliamentary co-operation in broadening the bilateral ties and the import of the Co-operation Treaty between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. “There are friendship groups in both legislatures; the two sides’ MPs co-operate affluently in the international organizations,” Gafarova said.

Sahiba Gafarova highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiatives to unite the Turkic peoples. She highlighted the opportunities to reinforce the Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations and expand the mutually beneficial co-operation – the opportunities, that is, that are provided by the TurkPA, the TURKSOY and the Co-Operation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries.

Speaking about the Patriotic War, a glorious page in the history of Azerbaijan, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that the valiant Azerbaijani Army led by Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev had responded to Armenia adequately, restored the territorial integrity of the country and enforced the well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council. Noting that the trilateral statement signed on 10 November 2020 between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia put an end to the conflict, Sahiba Gafarova mentioned that the restoration and reconstruction work are underway in the territories that sometimes called the Hiroshima of the Caucasus.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.